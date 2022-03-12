Head-To-Head Contrast: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 8.67 $308.00 million $3.26 18.69 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

