Head-To-Head Contrast: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) vs. Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.06 $4.46 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.65 $199.99 million $1.44 9.44

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

