Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.05.

HLDCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

