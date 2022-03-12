Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of HLF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

