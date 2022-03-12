Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

