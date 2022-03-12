Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

HPE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

