High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE HWO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.74. 120,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,413. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.55.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

