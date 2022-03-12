Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Raymond E. Mabus Buys 700 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

