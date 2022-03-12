Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (HCKG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 22nd

Hocking Valley Bancshares Inc (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of HCKG stock opened at $695.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.13. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $825.00.
