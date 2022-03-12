Hoese & Co LLP Buys 980 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

