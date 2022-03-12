Hoese & Co LLP Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

