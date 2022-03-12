Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 247,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,819. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,901,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 323,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

