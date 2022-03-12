Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HKXCY traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,431. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

