Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOTC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.16. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £555.99 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

