Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOTC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.16. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £555.99 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

