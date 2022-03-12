Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 2,419.54%. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

