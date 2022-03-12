Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $222.22.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

