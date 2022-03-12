Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,228. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 598,554 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 438,752 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

