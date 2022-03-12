Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

