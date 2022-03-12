Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($67.39) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.42 and a 200-day moving average of €52.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 64.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

