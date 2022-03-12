Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.65.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.01 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

