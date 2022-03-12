Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $9,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

