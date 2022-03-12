Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.18 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a one year high of €7.30 ($7.93).

