Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 37,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,384. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

