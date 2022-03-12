ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

