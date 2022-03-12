ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.
Shares of ICFI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.
In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ICF International (Get Rating)
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
