ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.85. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

