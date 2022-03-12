Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.25 or 0.06623688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.07 or 0.99951852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041952 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

