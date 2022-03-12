IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lennar by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.