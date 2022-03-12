IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.20 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.81 and its 200 day moving average is $334.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.