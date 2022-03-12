IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.33 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $140.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

