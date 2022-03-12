IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 234 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $132.46 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

