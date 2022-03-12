IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 341 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $134.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

