IFP Advisors Inc Has $226,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 219,362 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

