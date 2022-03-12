IFP Advisors Inc Has $261,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHPT opened at $16.56 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

