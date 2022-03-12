IFP Advisors Inc Has $287,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

