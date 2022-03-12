IFP Advisors Inc Has $304,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

