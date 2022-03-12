IFP Advisors Inc Sells 465 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $5,181,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 692.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blink Charging by 495.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

