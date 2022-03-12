IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.57

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.39). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,939,797 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £463.95 ($607.90).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

