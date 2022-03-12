IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 119.1% in February

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,354.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMDZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, ING Group raised shares of IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $$153.58 during trading on Friday. IMCD has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

