ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
IBRX stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.