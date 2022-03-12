ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company's immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

