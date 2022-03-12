Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

IMO opened at C$57.77 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$28.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

