Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGTAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,787. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGTAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,032,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.