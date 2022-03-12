Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in February

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IFNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89.
