Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in February

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89.

About Infinity Energy Resources (Get Rating)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

