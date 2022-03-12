Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 393,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.