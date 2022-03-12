ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.40 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been given a €14.40 ($15.65) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

