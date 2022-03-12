Insider Buying: Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Buys 67,642 Shares of Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland acquired 67,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,309.12 ($25,773.08).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steven Boland acquired 32,500 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,347.50 ($11,932.48).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Steven Boland sold 145,537 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$75,388.17 ($55,027.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

