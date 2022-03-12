Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires 30,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

