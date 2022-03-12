Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires 3,553 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.52 ($3,910.53).
Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($3,907.42).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.25 ($3,890.53).
- On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($3,912.74).
SBO stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.32. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
