Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 11,480 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABC stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.