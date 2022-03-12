Insider Selling: Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Vanessa Colomar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 446.20 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Darktrace plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DARK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

