Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells 21,627 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23.

TSE:WN opened at C$157.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 423.22. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$100.52 and a one year high of C$159.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 616.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

